FINAL DRIVE To Host Vinyl Party This Weekend At Music Record Shop In St. Louis

Music Record Shop are hosting their grand opening celebration on Saturday March 11th and will feature rising St. Louis thrash metal act, Final Drive. Located in the Dot. Zack building at 3224 Locust Street in the Grand Center; Music Record Shop will celebrate their new space offering prizes, drinks, eats, and music.

“We are excited that our friends Final Drive will be stopping by to hangout with their new album on vinyl Dig Deeper and drink a few Pabst Blue Ribbon beers.” states Music Record Shop via Facebook.

The new album was released February 3rd. 100% Funded by fans via Kickstarter, Dig Deeper made it’s debut entrance at #12 on the Billboard Heatseekers albums chart and continues to gain acclaim. Recently Final Drive premiered a brand new video for the album track “Six Feet Down” via Music Choice on Demand and the music choice app at this location.

“We’re extremely excited to hear the reaction to Dig Deeper, this record is for the fans, they made it happen, they supported us and it’s changed our abilities to present this album to so many more. We definitely took a new approach on this one and it shows a side of Final Drive you’ll be hearing more from in the future,” comments vocalist Jordan Gaw on the recent release.

For more information on Final Drive at Music Record Shop Grand Opening visit Facebook.

Order Dig Deeper at the following digital locations: FinalDriveDigDeeper.com, Bandcamp. CD/vinyl at this location.

Artwork for the album cover was created by Final Drive’s own Jordan Gaw.

Dig Deeper tracklisting:

“This Is How”

“Built To Break”

“The Last Time”

“Six Feet Down”

“Want It All”

“Life Decided”

“Follow The Curse”

“Beneath Us”

“Of A Killer”

“Black Out”

