Finland's BEATING DEAD MEAT Unleash "No Compromise" Lyric Video

Finnish aggressive metal quartet Beating Dead Meat will release their second album, With Full Force, tomorrow, December 23rd via Inverse Records.



Their crushing, straightforward and intense album also contains an excellent Pantera tribute: "The Great Northern Djentkill". Listen to the single "No Compromise" now on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"2016"

"Straight To Hell"

"No Compromise"

"Dream For The Weak"

"The Few And The Proud"

"Posers"

"The Powers That Be"

"A Failure By Default"

"With Full Force"

"The Great Northern Djentkill"

Check out the lyric video for "No Compromise":

Beating Dead Meat is:

Iikka Jääskeläinen - vocals

Niko Junnilainen - guitars

Anssi Saastamoinen - bass

Joona Komulainen - drums

For further details, visit the band's official Facebook page.