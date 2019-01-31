Finland's BLOCK BUSTER Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; Debut Full-Length Due This Summer

Formed in Kuopio, Finland by brothers Aarni & Jaakko Metsäpelto while they were still in junior high, Block Buster spent their teenage years honing their sound and identity. While still in the midst of not being of legal age to play clubs and instead tearing it up at local backyard and basement parties to their sixteen - seventeen year old friends, the band suddenly found themselves being chosen to open for Bon Jovi at Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Since then, Block Buster have been honing their craft playing gigs at festivals and those clubs they are now legally allowed to enter, while also releasing an EP and two singles which have created a nice buzz in the Finnish rock scene and drew the interest of Frontiers.

"All of us in Block Buster feel totally energized to have signed a worldwide deal with one of the truest ROCK labels on the planet, Frontiers Music. It's taken years of hard work to have built up a great team around the band and now we have all the right machinery behind us to push us to the next level. Our first album, Losing Gravity, will be released on Frontiers worldwide in 2019 and it is going to be a great year for Block Buster. Please join us on the next stage of our rock 'n roll journey!"

Inspired by the sounds of classic hard rock pioneers while adding a modern “retro” approach, Block Buster are ready to break out from their Nordic homeland on to the world stage.

Lineup:

Aarni Metsäpelto - Lead vocals & Guitar

Jaakko Metsäpelto - Drums & Vocals

Joonas Arppe - Bass & Vocals

Elias Salo - Lead Guitar & Vocals