Finland's FOREDOOMED Release Official Video For New Single "Dualism"

Finnish melodic death metal band Foredoomed, signed to Inverse Records, began as a garage band in 2009. With various lineups between 2009 and 2015, the band released three demo EPs. Atte Kymäläinen (vocals, guitars) and Asmo Jurvanen (guitars) have been consistent forces of the band throughout the years.



At the end of 2015 the band started working on their first full-length album, Ordeal. After a lot of composing and preproduction, recording started in early 2017. The album was released August 18th, 2017. During the album production, Eetu Kovapohja (bass) and Joel Henrik Kaplas (drums) joined the band.

The band has released a new video for the track "Dualism". Check it out below.

Foredoomed tracklist:

"Origin"

"Ghost Recurrence"

"Undawning"

"Search for Tomorrow"

"Dualism"

"Departure"

"My Epigraph in Woe"

"Shade of the Darker Sun"

"Ordeal"