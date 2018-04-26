Finland's JOYS OF WASTELAND Release New Single "Grab By The Neck"; Official Lyric Video Posted

Joys Of Wasteland (founded in 2014) is a five piece metal act from Finland signed to Inverse Records. Even though their music is diverse, there still is recognizable sound to be found. Each band member bring their own vision to a song, causing songs to variate from easy going rock riffs to progressive, complicated parts. In the music you can find influences from melodic death metal, progressive metal, groove metal and black metal.

The band has released a two song single for "Grab By The Neck", featuring the B-side "Joys Of Wasteland". Listen via Spotify and Deezer.

"We chose these two songs to represent the diverse of our music. The other one is all about melodic death metal and the other one makes you jump around like a maniac. It was time to start recording our own music and we made the greatest decision to go to the Fantom studio leading Samu Oittinen. Songs were recorded, mixed and mastered by Samu," says guitarist Juha-Matti Vinkka.

Check out the "Grab By The Neck" lyric video below.

For information and updates on Joys Of Wasteland visit their official Facebook page here.