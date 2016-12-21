Finland's LOST IN GREY Premier “Dark Skies” Music Video

Finland's LOST IN GREY Premier “Dark Skies” Music Video

Finnish theatrical metal newcomers, Lost In Grey, have released a music video for the new song “Dark Skies”. The track will be featured on the band’s new album, The Grey Realms, due for release on March 3rd via NoiseArt Records.

Pre-order the album here, and check out the new video below.

Tracklisting:

“Waltz Of Lillian”
“Road To Styx”
“Dark Skies”
“Revelation”
“The Order”
“New Horizon”
“The Grey Realms”
“Silence Falls”

“Dark Skies” video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

