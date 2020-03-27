Finland's NICUMO Release New Album; "Time Won't Heal" Lyric Video Available

Finnish melancholic metal act Nicumo have released their third full length album, Inertia, through Inverse Records. Drummer Aki Pusa has issued the following statement:

"Inertia continues kind of naturally from where our second album, Storms Arise, left off. Atmosphere is even deeper and more intense than on previous albums. We have grown as a band during these years of course, and I believe that it can be heard on this album. Songs are more solid and thoughtful entities, composed by needs of the song. Sound-wise, this album is most experimental in our discography. Saxophone and even concrete floor played with drumsticks can be heard from the album, just as an example."

Inertia was recorded and mixed at Joshua Music Studios in 2019 by Olli Tainio, known for his work with bands like Callisto and Blind Architect Mastered by Svante Forsbäck (Amorphis, Volbeat, Apocalyptica, Rammstein). Check it out on Spotify here. Order the CD here.

Tracklist:

"Three Pyres"

"Dark Rivers"

"Same Blood"

"Witch Hunt"

"Tree Of Life"

"Mother and The Snake"

"Who You Are"

"Time Won’t Heal"

"Black Wolf"

Line-up:

Hannu Karppinen - Vocals

Atte Jääskelä - Guitars

Tapio Anttiroiko- Guitars

Sami Kotila - Bass

Aki Pusa - Drums