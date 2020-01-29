Finland's OCEANHOARSE Release Official Video For "Maze Of Death"

Oceanhoarse, the Helsinki-based ambassadors of heavy metal, have released a video for the song "Maze Of Death". Despite its violent riffling and intimidating ferocity, the track actually has a positive message behind the lyrics.

"The title sounds gloomy, but the song is actually an ode to life," guitarist Ben Varon says. "It seems like everyone is in such a hurry these days, as if life is just a game one needs to play through as efficiently as possible. But maybe, just maybe, it's worth checking out some of those dead ends in this maze too, instead of just running towards the finishing line. 'No rush to find the exit sign!'"

Oceanhoarse will begin it's first European tour this Sunday, February 2nd in Hamburg, Germany supporting Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala. The tour schedule is as follows:

February

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Leipzig, Germany - der ANKER

8 - Wroclaw, Poland - Centrum Koncertowe A2

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

18 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

For information and updates on Oceanhoarse check out their official Facebook page here.