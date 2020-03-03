Finland's TEMPLE BALLS Sign Multi-Album Deal With Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Finnish hard rockers, Temple Balls, to a multi album deal.

A hard working melodic hard rock band from Oulu, Finland, Temple Balls debuted with the release of their first single, "Hell And Feelin’ Fine" in September 2016. The infectious single got loads of airtime on Finland's Radio Rock, helping to establish the newcomers on the scene. The band went on to record their debut album, Traded Dreams, which was produced by Tobias Lindell (Europe, Mustasch and H.E.A.T.). In 2017, the band supported the release with a sold-out tour across Finland with Battle Beast. Additionally, they played Japan for the first time. Later in 2017, there was a mini-tour in Ukraine and in April 2018, a two week tour of the Baltics and Eastern Europe took place, helping to spread the word about the band outside of their native Finland.

The band then took a break to commence recording their sophomore album, Untamed, which dropped in March 2019. Greeted with fantastic reviews, the band then appeared as support act of Sonata Arctica in their recent European tour in the fall of 2019 along with now labelmates, Edge Of Paradise.

Memorable refrains, melodic hooks, heartfelt lyrics, and the vocalist’s unique, yet classic singing style all add up to a delightful delivery from these youngsters. This is what caught Frontiers’ attention, who greatly looks forward to release the band’s next album. It will be produced by Jona Tee (of H.E.A.T.) and is tentatively planned for release in the first quarter of 2021.

For those unfamiliar with the band, get a glimpse into their sound below:

Temple Balls lineup:

Arde Teronen - Vocals

Jiri Paavonaho - Guitar

Niko Vuorela - Guitar

Jimi Välikangas - Bass

Antti Hissa - Drums

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)