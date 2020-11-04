Finland's TYRANTTI Release "Veritiikeri" Single; Music Video Streaming

Helsinki, Finland-based NWOTHM outfit, Tyrantti, have released their new single, ”Veritiikeri” (”Blood Tiger”). Raging like a wild animal, the song features Tyrantti’s trademark Judas Priest-style vocal harmonies, fast guitar licks and relentless velocity.

"'Veritiikeri' is our biggest song so far: it has a massive sound, great atmosphere and a chorus to fill a stadium with. That’s why we had to shoot the music video in a big ice hall”, frontman Nahka-Sami says and continues, ”The ice hockey rink provided a great setting, but also almost gave us hypothermia. Hopefully the result can give the listener a warmer sensation.”

Tyrantti is soon to finish the recording of their second album, due early 2021. The first single, ”Aja!”, was released to great praise in April 2020.

The music video for "Veritiikeri" was made by BrainyDay Visual. The song was recorded at Finnvox Studios and Shed Studios by Juhis Kauppinen and mastered by Mika Jussila (Nightwish, Stratovarius, Children Of Bodom).