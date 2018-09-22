Finland's WHERE'S MY BIBLE Release Debut Album; "Absinthe" Video Posted

Finnish metal band Where's My Bible have unleashed their debut album, M 'N' R, and a new video for track "Absinthe". The album was released on September 21st by Inverse Records. Check out the video below.

Vocalist Jussi Matilainen comments:

"We are very excited to introduce our debut album to all of you. In this album (Mosh 'N' Roll) you can hear how our mixed thoughts and chaotic feelings have somehow integrated to this one complete musical performance. Even though the journey has been long during making this album, we have learned our own way of making music and grown more together as a band. The new music video 'Absinthe' which we are releasing with the album tells visually almost everything you need to know about Where's My Bible and the way of Mosh 'N' Roll. We take our music seriously with a twist of humour."





Where's My Bible was formed in Heinola, Finland in 2014. Their music blends rock and punk influences with death and black metal. The band is no stranger to the big stages, having performed on the main stage of Tuska Open Air, and made an appearance at the Russian Emergenza final.

The M'N'R tracklist is as follows:

"Intro"

"Speedload"

"Dancefloor"

"Absinthe"

"Interlude"

"Meatholder"

"Me Myself and I"

"Transcendence"

"Failure" (Bonus Track)

Line-up:

Jussi Matilainen - vocals

Toni Hinkkala - guitars

Pasi Löfgren - guitars

Jarno Laakkonen - bass

Antti Jokinen - drums

Photo by Olli Tiainen