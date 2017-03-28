Finland’s ENRAGEMENT Streaming “Blood For The Sun God” Single, Video

Finnish extreme death metal band Enragement and Inverse Records have joined forces concerning their second album named Burned, Barren, Bloodstained. Release is set for June 9th. Preorder the album at Inverse Records.

The “Blood For The Sun God” single was released today as a video and can be streamed below and listened to on Spotify.

Since their debut full-length, 2014’s Omnimalevolence Of Man, Enragement has taken ever further leaps into the darkness. Honing skills, technique and atmosphere, and above all, their myriad visions of evil, the band’s new opus Burned, Barren, Bloodstained paints the band’s most abysmal portrait of man to date.

Enragement presents a unique blend of three equal-footed growlers adding twisted nuances into the sea of brutality, to seamlessly highlight each step of their disgusting stories. No sound, no idea is beyond Enragement’s quest to create the ultimate song to capture the human condition at its darkest.

Tracklisting:

“River Of Corpses”

“Dead Flesh Treasury”

“Raining Bodyparts”

“Mass Of A Thousand Suns”

“Divine Catatonia”

“Ashen Unity”

“As The Acid Burns”

“To Become Earth”

“Blood For The Sun God”

“Armed Redeemer”

“Smite The Impure”

“Blood For The Sun God” video:

(Photo by: Joel Korhonen)