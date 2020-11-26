Finland’s FINAL VOID Release New Single / Video "Symphony Of Lies"; New Album To Be Released In February 2021

Tampere-based Final Void have released a new single and music video, "Symphony Of Lies". The track is taken from the upcoming second album, Visions of Fear, which is set to be released on February 19th, 2021 via Inverse Records. Check out the vifdeo below.



The band comments: "Vicious and melodic, 'Symphony Of Lies' grips the attention of the audience and gives a taste of the upcoming album."

Tracklist:

"Prelude"

"Common Enemy"

"Fear"

"Unholy Grasp"

"Symphony Of Lies"

"Save Me"

"Abomination"

"Social Anxiety"

"Cataclysm"

"Symphony Of Lies"