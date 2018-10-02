Finland’s FROZEN LAND Signs With Massacre Records

The Finnish power metal quintet Frozen Land has signed with Massacre Records, and will release its self-titled debut album on November 23rd.

The band was originally formed as a solo project by Tuomas Hirvonen (guitar), but quickly became a full-fledged band with the addition of Aki Kuokkanen (drums), Lauri Muttilainen (keys), Juhana Heinonen (bass) and Tony Meloni (vox).

The upcoming debut album was mixed by Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius) and mastered by Mika Jussila (Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, Children Of Bodom). Andrey Vasilchenko has created the album artwork, that is available below.

Fans of Sonata Arctica and Stratovarius should definitely keep an eye on Frozen Land.