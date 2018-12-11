Finland’s UINUOS to Release Debut This Month; Singles Streaming

Uinuos (established in 2015) is a Finnish folk project, making dark and mysterious music in its native tongue, influenced by the Finnish mythology and soul scenery.

Now Uinuos is releasing their debut album Walakiat on December 21st. Preorder the album on Bandcamp and check out a video below.

After the release the album will be available on all major digital music services.

(Photo by: Mika Latvala / Flexfoto)