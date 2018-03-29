Finland’s VERMILIA Posts Video Teaser

Finnish female Vermilia, who mixes black metal with sweet and raw vocals with melancholic melodies, has posted a new mystic video trailer.

Her debut album is still being worked on, but the music has been recorded will include eight tracks.

A new update reads: "Good evening. Small update. Album is still under work, but basically all music is done and recorded. It will include eight tracks and all the small details just needs to get finished.

“I want to thank you all of you for caring and following my art. Thank you."