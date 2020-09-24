Finnish Doom Metallers 2 WOLVES Release New Single "Towards Nothing"; Lyric Video Available

Finnish melodic death/doom metal band 2 Wolves have released a new single and lyric video, "Towards Nothing". The track has been issued via Inverse Records.





Drummer Niko Pennanen comments: "'Towards Nothing' is all the the things 2 Wolves is about. With heavy riffs and haunting melodies it paves a path for the listener to the darker and gloomier side of all things. Lyrically, it is the cold-eyed person in the mirror with nothing more to say but to state the inevitable. Nowhere to go except Towards Nothing."



The single was recorded, mixed and mastered by Saku Moilanen at Deep Noise Studios.





Line-up:

Niko Pennanen - drums, keys, programming

Ilkka Valkonen - vocals

Sami Simpanen - bass

Petri Määttä - guitar

Jere Pennanen - guitar

Photo by Petri Määttä