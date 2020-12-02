Finnish Symphonic Death Metallers EPHEMERALD Release New Single "No Fall Is Too Deep"; Lyric Video Available

Finnish symphonic death metal band Ephemerald is releasing their debut album early 2021 and now they present second single from the upcoming album. "No Fall Is Too Deep" is now available on most digital platforms. Check out the official lyric video below.

The band comments: "Between The Glimpses Of Hope album tells a story about countless new beginnings and attempts to break free from the shackles of the past. Yet if it’s mainly the external factors which are changing without a profound attempt to improve yourself, there’s often a familiar darkness lurking in the shadows after the first rays of dawn have withered away. 'No Fall Is Too Deep', however, has an optimistic approach to this theme and suggests it is possible to overcome any hardship."

Ephemerald was formed in 2016 by Joni Snoro (ex-Frosttide), Lauri Myllylä (ex-Frosttide), Vesa Salovaara (Vorna) and Juho Suomi (Betrayed) in order to create epic yet furious and straightforward metal music coming straight from the hearts of its creators.

Tracklist:

"Grand Creation"

"I Bear Fire"

"Servant"

"Lost"

"All There Is"

"Reborn"

"No Fall Is Too Deep"

"Till The Sea Swallows Us Whole"

"Into the Endless"

Pre-order the album here. Check out the band's official Facebook page here.