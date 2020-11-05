Finnish Symphonic Death Metallers EPHEMERALD To Release Debut Album In February 2021; "Servant" Single / Lyric Video Streaming

"Servant" is the first single taken from the Finnish symphonic detha metallers Ephemerald's upcoming debut album, Between The Glimpses Of Hope, to be released worldwide on February 19th, 2021 via Inverse Records



The core theme of "Servant" is the paralyzing guilt people-pleasers may suffer from; always available to aid others even against their own will due their inability to refuse and live their lives for themselves.







Ephemerald was formed in 2016 by Joni Snoro (ex-Frosttide), Lauri Myllylä (ex-Frosttide), Vesa Salovaara (Vorna) and Juho Suomi (Betrayed) in order to create epic yet furious and straightforward metal music coming straight from the hearts of its creators.





Tracklist:

"Grand Creation"

"I Bear Fire"

"Servant"

"Lost"

"All There Is"

"Reborn"

"No Fall Is Too Deep"

"Till The Sea Swallows Us Whole"

"Into the Endless"

Pre-order the album here. Check out the band's official Facebook page here.