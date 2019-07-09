FINSTERFORST Streaming Single Version Of New Song "Ecce Homo" (Video)

Their fifth studio album, Zerfall, sees Black Forest metal act, Finsterforst, return to the serious and elegiac soundscapes of classics such as the critically acclaimed Mach Dich Frei (2015). Set for release on August 2 via Napalm Records, the album can be pre-ordered here. The single mix of the song "Ecce Homo" is available for streaming below.

The Germans' emotional brand of post black metal gives vent to endless rage with pounding riffs and astonishing orchestral elements - and then flows into somber choirs. The centrepiece and culmination of it all has to be the 36-minute long "Ecce Homo" though, that unfolds into a majestic post metal journey crowning Finsterforst's songwriting skills and career to date. A complex and mature piece of art that will without any doubt mesmerize old and new fans alike.

Zerfall tracklisting:

"Wut"

"Zerfall"

"Fluch des Seins" "Weltenbrand"

"Ecce Homo"

"Ecce Homo" (Short Single Version):

"Fluch des Seins" lyric video:

Live dates:

July

26 - Ottobeuren, Germany - Schlichtenfest Open Air 2019

27 - Bergamo, Italy - Malpaga Folk & Metal Fest

October

26 - Eisleben, Germany - 10 Years Best Of Dark Troll Festival

Lineup:

Oliver Berlin - Lead Vocals

Simon Schillinger - Guitar, Vocals David Schuldis - Guitar Tobias Weinreich - Bass

Cornelius "Wombo" Heck - Drums

Sebastian Scherrer - Live Keyboard

(Photo - Marco Sorrentino)