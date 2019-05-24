FINSTERFORST To Release Zerfall Album In August; Music Video For "Fluch des Seins" Single Streaming
May 24, 2019, an hour ago
Their fifth studio album, Zerfall, sees Black Forest metal act, Finsterforst, return to the serious and elegiac soundscapes of classics such as the critically acclaimed Mach Dich Frei (2015). Set for release on August 2 via Napalm Records, the album can be pre-ordered here
The Germans' emotional brand of post black metal gives vent to endless rage with pounding riffs and astonishing orchestral elements - and then flows into somber choirs. The centrepiece and culmination of it all has to be the 36-minute long "Ecce Homo" though, that unfolds into a majestic post metal journey crowning Finsterforst's songwriting skills and career to date. A complex and mature piece of art that will without any doubt mesmerize old and new fans alike.
Today the band is sharing a first single and lyric video for the track "Fluch des Seins". Watch below
Says the band: “This 5-minutes excerpt of “Fluch des Seins” already shows the improvement we made since our previous album Mach Dich Frei. In this track you can hear some special guest appearances within the choir works. Convince yourself, check it out and dive into wonderfull dark atmospheres.“
Zerfall tracklisting:
"Wut"
"Zerfall"
"Fluch des Seins" "Weltenbrand"
"Ecce Homo"
"Fluch des Seins" lyric video:
Live dates:
May
30 - Bornstedt, Germany - Dark Troll Festival 2019
July
26 - Ottobeuren, Germany - Schlichtenfest Open Air 2019
27 - Bergamo, Italy - Malpaga Folk & Metal Fest
October
26 - Eisleben, Germany - 10 Years Best Of Dark Troll Festival
Lineup:
Oliver Berlin - Lead Vocals
Simon Schillinger - Guitar, Vocals David Schuldis - Guitar Tobias Weinreich - Bass
Cornelius „Wombo“ Heck - Drums
Sebastian Scherrer - Live Keyboard
(Photo - Marco Sorrentino)