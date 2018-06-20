FIRE FOR EFFECT – Featuring Former MALEVOLENT CREATION, NILE Members Sign With Agonia Records

The death metal band from New York City, Fire For Effect, notably featuring founder & guitarist Gio Geraca (ex-Malevolent Creation), vocalist Bret Hoffman (ex-Malevolent Creation) and drummer Derek Roddy (ex-Hate Eternal, ex-Nile), have signed a record deal with Agonia Records.

Despite being formed merely two years ago, in 2016, Fire For Effect is nothing short on experience nor talent. With its members drawing from over 25 years of music careers in famed death metal bands, the expectations for Fire For Effect's debut album - which is currently being worked on in studio - are high.

Fire For Effect found its resting place at Agonia Records after playing several gigs, releasing their first 3-song demo "Into The Breach", and reviewing several other record deal offers. The band's origin is undeniably tied with Malevolent Creation - featuring the latter's two key, currently ex-members. Originally launched as guitarist's Gio Garcia's solo project, events took an unexpected turn when singer Brett Hofmann stepped in, and the duo exited their mother band, Malevolent Creation, for good. Shortly later they were briefly joined by bassist Tony Choy of progressive death metal icons Atheist and Cynic, and Suffocation's founding drummer Mike Smith. In 2018 Smith was replaced by another gifted drummer, Derek Roddy (previously of Hate Eternal). Bassist Paul Mcbride (Ends) completes the band's line-up. Fire For Effect's debut album is planned for late 2018.

Fire For Effect commented: "Hey guys, We are very happy to announce that we will be working with Agonia Records. As you can see we are working hard and rehearsing our songs that will be appearing on our debut album coming out later this year. You all will be very pleased with what you hear.”

Fire For Effect is:

Gio Geraca (ex-Malevolent Creation) - guitars

Bret Hoffman (ex-Malevolent Creation) - vocals

Derek Roddy (ex-Hate Eternal, ex-Nile) - drums

Paul Mcbride (Ends) - bass