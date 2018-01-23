FIRE FOR EFFECT Welcomes Ex-HATE ETERNAL Drummer DEREK RODDY To The Fold

Fire For Effect, the new band featuring former members of Malevolent Creation, have added drummer Derek Roddy to their roster. Roddy's resumé includes stints with Hate Eternal, Nile, Divine Empire and Malevolent Creation. He replaces Suffocation's Mike Smith, who played on the Fire For Effect demo.

Guitarist Gio Geraca comments: "Mike was great and we had a blast with him helping us make the Fire For Effect demo, but truth is Mike never had long-term agreements or obligations with Fire For Effect, and he has his own things going on, so we decided to give an old friend, Derek Roddy, a call and now we're making the record with him. We thank Mike Smith; he will always be cool with us."

The band's lineup includes: vocalist Brett Hoffman (Malevolent Creation), bassist Tony Choy (Pestilence), guitarist/ songwriter Gio Geraca (Malevolent Creation, Ashes Of Ares) and Derek Roddy.

The idea for Fire For Effect was to form a mutual partnership strategically based on the skill set of each member involved. It was Gio Geraca's idea to put some of the most influential and respected death metal musician's of all time together. Tony Choy's unique bass sound, Gio Geraca's melodic guitar riffs, Bret Hoffman's unrelenting vocals and the onslaught of beats from Mike Smith combine their talents for the most epic and brutally crafted songwriting session's of their career.

Fire For Effect draws from the 25+ collective years of experience of its members and is now poised to dominate the world. Stay tuned for updates.