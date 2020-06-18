FIRE FROM THE GODS Celebrate Juneteenth With New Video For "Break The Cycle"; Band To Stream Live Performance Today In Support Of Embrace Race Charity

Fire From The Gods’ AJ Channer could not sit on the sidelines for one more day. When the world erupted in protest of the killing of George Floyd, he set out right away for Minneapolis. No better time than now to enact the philosophy supported by the lyrics of the songs on his band’s album, American Sun, which was recorded in early 2019, well before this call to action heard worldwide. A song fully representative of that line of thinking is their single “Break The Cycle”, which revealed its stunning visual counterpart today. Watch the official music video below.

The video for “Break The Cycle” (directed by Wombat Fire) is a story of support for people fighting to not have to fight anymore. It is the story of generations of struggle experienced by BIPOC all over the world. Footage from Channer’s trips to Minneapolis and Atlanta make their way into the video with additional protest coverage from the media and the proverbial fire started by the movement.

Tonight at 7 PM, EST, the band will broadcast a free performance from their local venue in Austin, TX, Come And Take It Live to raise funds for charity, Embrace Race - an organization that educates children on race, starting the conversation early in life. Tune in at soundrink.live. As no coincidence, Fire From The Gods dedicates the live performance and new music video to celebrate Juneteenth - the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved people - first celebrated in Texas in 1865.

All of the footage from AJ’s recent travels will be combined to make a docu-series on the current state of the world. The moving footage takes you to the streets of Minneapolis and Atlanta days after the murder of George Floyd, focusing on why the system is set up to fail while investigating how we can change that as one united body. AJ interviews protestors on the ground, community leaders and other local artists to showcase the power of strength in community, and how we, as a country, can move forward. A written narrative on what he learned from his travels will be released on Friday.