FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Announces European Tour Dates With Special Guests MAXXWELL And MAGICAL HEART
August 13, 2018, 21 minutes ago
Firewind mastermind/Ozzy Osbourne shredder Gus G. has announced a string of European tour dates in November/December. Special guests for the dates are Maxxwell and Magical Heart.
Says Gus: "Europe - I’m happy to announce my first headline solo tour in three years! Can’t wait to play a full set for you and present my new material from Fearless! My band features Dennis Ward (vocals, bass) and Milos Meier (drums)! Ticket info coming soon!"
Dates:
November
17 - Rostock, Germany - Zwischenbau
18 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
20 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij
21 - Genk, Belgium - Colosseum
25 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
27 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118
28 - Albstadt, Germany - Tropicana
29 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
30 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion
December
1 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It!
2 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
5 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
6 - Budapest, Hungary - A38