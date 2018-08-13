FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Announces European Tour Dates With Special Guests MAXXWELL And MAGICAL HEART

Firewind mastermind/Ozzy Osbourne shredder Gus G. has announced a string of European tour dates in November/December. Special guests for the dates are Maxxwell and Magical Heart.

Says Gus: "Europe - I’m happy to announce my first headline solo tour in three years! Can’t wait to play a full set for you and present my new material from Fearless! My band features Dennis Ward (vocals, bass) and Milos Meier (drums)! Ticket info coming soon!"

Dates:

November

17 - Rostock, Germany - Zwischenbau

18 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

20 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

21 - Genk, Belgium - Colosseum

25 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

27 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118

28 - Albstadt, Germany - Tropicana

29 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

30 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

December

1 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It!

2 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

5 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

6 - Budapest, Hungary - A38