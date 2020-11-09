FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Is Working On A Solo Instrumental Album

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has checked in with a new update:

"Being on lockdown can be tough, but it has at least allowed me to work on a lot of new music. I’m officially writing a new solo album which looks like it’ll be all instrumental, but I’ve been writing music with and for other people as well. I guess that’s my meditation, my way of dealing with all the madness. Hope you’re all keeping safe."

Gus recently released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Hi, Gus G from Firewind here. This is a video I filmed a few weeks ago for the Virtual Guitar Show 2020 (hosted by Music Radar). It’s a home rig rundown type video. New guitars, new pickups, amp collection, pedalboards, it’s all there! Hope you enjoy this, gear maniacs!"

Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here. The record boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"

"Devour"

"Rising Fire"

"Break Away"

"Orbitual Sunrise"

"Longing To Know You"

"Perfect Stranger"

"Overdrive"

"All My Life"

"Space Cowboy"

"Kill The Pain"

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

EPK: