FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Is Working On A Solo Instrumental Album
November 9, 2020, 2 hours ago
Firewind guitarist Gus G. has checked in with a new update:
"Being on lockdown can be tough, but it has at least allowed me to work on a lot of new music. I’m officially writing a new solo album which looks like it’ll be all instrumental, but I’ve been writing music with and for other people as well. I guess that’s my meditation, my way of dealing with all the madness. Hope you’re all keeping safe."
Gus recently released the new video below, along with the following message:
"Hi, Gus G from Firewind here. This is a video I filmed a few weeks ago for the Virtual Guitar Show 2020 (hosted by Music Radar). It’s a home rig rundown type video. New guitars, new pickups, amp collection, pedalboards, it’s all there! Hope you enjoy this, gear maniacs!"
Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here. The record boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"
"Break Away" lyric video:
"Welcome To The Empire" video:
"Rising Fire" video:
EPK: