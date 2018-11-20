FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Offers Lesson In Picking Techniques; Video

Guitarist Gus G. has released a new video lesson, stating: "On this video I try to explain how I utilize alternate and economy picking techniques and show you a couple of examples that hopefully will help you with your playing."

Gus recently released "making of" footage for his "Letting Go" music video. The track is featured on his new solo album, Fearless, released earlier this year. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:

Gus G. recently released the new single, "Force Majeure", featuring shredder Vinnie Moore. Watch a video for the song below.