FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN, Discusses Not Often Talked About Technique; Video

Firewind guitarist, Gus G., has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Hi, Gus G from Firewind here. I decided to do a video to pay my respect and say a couple of things about the passing of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. I also wanted to talk about one of his not-so-often talked about techniques that really caught my interest. Check it out, enjoy & let me know what you think about it!"

Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here, and find a full album audio stream below.

“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"

"Devour"

"Rising Fire"

"Break Away"

"Orbitual Sunrise"

"Longing To Know You"

"Perfect Stranger"

"Overdrive"

"All My Life"

"Space Cowboy"

"Kill The Pain"

Album stream:

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

EPK: