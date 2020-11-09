FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Showcases His Jackson Signature Star Ivory Models; Video

November 9, 2020, an hour ago

FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Showcases His Jackson Signature Star Ivory Models; Video

In the new video below from Jackson Guitars, Greek metal guitarist Gus G. showcases his USA, Pro Series and JS Series signature Star models, available in an all-new Ivory finish and with new features including his very own Blackfire Proteus pickups (US/Pro versions only).

“They are high-output, high gain pickups,” said Gus G. “It is perfect for heavy stuff but also really cool for more rock tones. They respond really well and have a lot of dynamics.”

Find a local authorized Jackson dealer to purchase these models here.

Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here. The record boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

EPK:



