FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Showcases His Jackson Signature Star Ivory Models; Video
November 9, 2020, an hour ago
In the new video below from Jackson Guitars, Greek metal guitarist Gus G. showcases his USA, Pro Series and JS Series signature Star models, available in an all-new Ivory finish and with new features including his very own Blackfire Proteus pickups (US/Pro versions only).
“They are high-output, high gain pickups,” said Gus G. “It is perfect for heavy stuff but also really cool for more rock tones. They respond really well and have a lot of dynamics.”
Find a local authorized Jackson dealer to purchase these models here.
Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here. The record boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"
"Break Away" lyric video:
"Welcome To The Empire" video:
"Rising Fire" video:
EPK: