FIREWIND Launch EPK For New Self-Title Album; Video

Firewind have released an EPK (Electronic Press Kit) in support of their forthcoming self-titled album, out on May 15 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the EPK below:

With his charismatic voice, new member Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue, amongst others) refines each and every last one of the ten new songs and infuses them with an expressive force that is remarkable.

Gus G. and Herbie Langhans got to know each other back in the autumn of 2019, when the Firewind leader was looking for a suitable replacement for Henning Basse after the tour with Queensrÿche. Just a few weeks later the recordings for “Firewind” were a done deal, ready for Swedish sound engineer Tobias Lindell (Europe, Avatar, H.E.A.T.) to mix them in Lindell Audio Studios.

The result is impressive indeed. “Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"

"Devour"

"Rising Fire"

"Break Away"

"Orbitual Sunrise"

"Longing To Know You"

"Perfect Stranger"

"Overdrive"

"All My Life"

"Space Cowboy"

"Kill The Pain"

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video: