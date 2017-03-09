FIREWIND / OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist GUS G. Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

The Right To Rock has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #215), featuring Firewind/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G.

“Gus took time out of his busy schedule to discuss Firewind's latest release Immortals. He also discusses the band's current tour plans, as well as what can be expected for 2017.”

Tune in at this location.

Immortals marks the first time Firewind used an outside co-producer, working with Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69), who not only engineered, mixed and mastered the album, but also co-wrote it together with Gus G. Next to the standard jewel case CD and Digital Download formats, Immortals is also released as LP on 180gr vinyl with a poster as well as the entire album on CD as bonus. Additionally, there is also a limited edition Mediabook CD with expanded booklet, three stickers and a bonus track.

“Back On The Throne” lyric video:

“Hands Of Time”:

Firewind tour dates:

June

16 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism

July

13-15 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head

August

9-12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

September

8 - Olen, Belgium - Olensfest

Firewind lineup:

Henning Basse - Vocals

Gus G. - Guitar

Petros Christo - Bass

Bob Katsionis - Keyboards

Jo Nunez - Drums