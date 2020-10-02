FIREWIND's GUS G. - "I Finally Got A RANDY RHOADS Guitar!"; Video

Firewind's Gus G. has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The last few years I've wanted a Randy Rhoads guitar for my collection, purely for historical reasons, considering I've spent a number of years as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist. My friends at Jackson guitars were kind enough to send me an RR3 model. I made a little video of the unboxing process & jammed a few rifts on it too. Hope you enjoy!"

Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here.

“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"

"Devour"

"Rising Fire"

"Break Away"

"Orbitual Sunrise"

"Longing To Know You"

"Perfect Stranger"

"Overdrive"

"All My Life"

"Space Cowboy"

"Kill The Pain"

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

EPK: