FIREWIND's GUS G. - "I Finally Got A RANDY RHOADS Guitar!"; Video
October 2, 2020, an hour ago
Firewind's Gus G. has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"The last few years I've wanted a Randy Rhoads guitar for my collection, purely for historical reasons, considering I've spent a number of years as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist. My friends at Jackson guitars were kind enough to send me an RR3 model. I made a little video of the unboxing process & jammed a few rifts on it too. Hope you enjoy!"
Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here.
“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"
"Break Away" lyric video:
"Welcome To The Empire" video:
"Rising Fire" video:
EPK: