FIREWIND's GUS G. Offers Tour Of Home Rig; Video

November 3, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal riff notes gus g. firewind

FIREWIND's GUS G. Offers Tour Of Home Rig; Video

Firewind's Gus G. has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Hi, Gus G from Firewind here. This is a video I filmed a few weeks ago for the Virtual Guitar Show 2020 (hosted by Music Radar). It’s a home rig rundown type video. New guitars, new pickups, amp collection, pedalboards, it’s all there! Hope you enjoy this, gear maniacs!"

Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here.

“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

EPK:



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

Latest Reviews