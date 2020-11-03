FIREWIND's GUS G. Offers Tour Of Home Rig; Video
November 3, 2020, an hour ago
Firewind's Gus G. has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"Hi, Gus G from Firewind here. This is a video I filmed a few weeks ago for the Virtual Guitar Show 2020 (hosted by Music Radar). It’s a home rig rundown type video. New guitars, new pickups, amp collection, pedalboards, it’s all there! Hope you enjoy this, gear maniacs!"
Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here.
“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"
"Break Away" lyric video:
"Welcome To The Empire" video:
"Rising Fire" video:
EPK: