FIREWIND's New Self-Titled Album Streaming In Full

Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here, and find a full album audio stream below.

“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"

"Devour"

"Rising Fire"

"Break Away"

"Orbitual Sunrise"

"Longing To Know You"

"Perfect Stranger"

"Overdrive"

"All My Life"

"Space Cowboy"

"Kill The Pain"

Album stream:

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

EPK: