FIREWIND's New Self-Titled Album Streaming In Full
November 9, 2020, an hour ago
Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here, and find a full album audio stream below.
“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"
Album stream:
"Break Away" lyric video:
"Welcome To The Empire" video:
"Rising Fire" video:
EPK: