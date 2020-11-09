FIREWIND's New Self-Titled Album Streaming In Full

November 9, 2020, an hour ago

Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Get it here, and find a full album audio stream below.

“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"

Album stream:

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

EPK:



PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews