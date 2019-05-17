FIREWIND Sign Worldwide Deal With AFM Records

Greek power metal icons, Firewind, the band of former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G., have signed a worldwide record deal with German metal label AFM Records.

The collaboration between the band and AFM already started with the latest Firewind album Immortals, which AFM released in the North American territory back then. Subsequently, Gus G. signed with AFM to also release his solo albums together, and now Firewind’s future albums will be released worldwide via AFM.

Gus G. (who by the way, is the Greek spokesperson for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest) states: "After working together with AFM Records on my latest solo album Fearless, and seeing the great results that were achieved, the passion and care they put into the project, it felt natural to extend our partnership and bring Firewind under the same roof. This is something I'm very excited about and I'm also happy to announce that we're already working on the follow up of Immortals. We plan to enter the studio after our summer tour with Queensrÿche wraps up in August. Stay tuned for further announcements!“