FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER, JAMES LOMENZO Release Music Video For New Single "Sacred Lights"

FirstBorne (comprised of Chris Adler, James LoMenzo, Girish Pradhan and Myrone) have released a video for their new single, "Sacred Lights". Watch below.

"Sacred Lights" is lifted from the band's self-titled debut EP, which dropped earlier this year. Falling stylistically somewhere between Pantera, Skid Row and Nuclear Assault with the occasional super heavy riff thrown in for good measure, the band is carving out a sound for themselves that doesn't rest on the laurels of their past work.

FirstBorne's debut EP is available now. You can order a download or a Vinyl/CD/Cassette bundle here. Various formats are also available here, with a digital download also available via Bandcamp.