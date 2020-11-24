FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER, JAMES LOMENZO Streaming Cover Of JOURNEY’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”

FirstBorne (comprised of Chris Adler, James LoMenzo, Girish Pradhan and Myrone) have released a thrashy cover of the Journey classic, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)".

Adler about the cover: "It's hard to not appreciate Journey. As a musician I've always greatly appreciated their individual talents that combined into something so contagious. I've always wanted to cover a Journey song and always thought of 'Separate Ways' as their 'heaviest.' The problem was always the same: no one can sing it. When I met and performed with Girish across India, I knew I'd met one of very few people in the world that could take this on and make it his own. That's the goal of the group. We can do anything — let's have fun and share."

Firstborne released a video for their new single, "Sacred Lights". Watch below.

"Sacred Lights" is lifted from the band's self-titled debut EP, which dropped earlier this year. Falling stylistically somewhere between Pantera, Skid Row and Nuclear Assault with the occasional super heavy riff thrown in for good measure, the band is carving out a sound for themselves that doesn't rest on the laurels of their past work.

FirstBorne's debut EP is available now. You can order a download or a Vinyl/CD/Cassette bundle here. Various formats are also available here, with a digital download also available via Bandcamp.