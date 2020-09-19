FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2 Release Dates Changed
September 19, 2020, 27 minutes ago
The release dates for Five Finger Death Punch’s second instalment of their greatest hits, A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2, are now as follows: the CD and digital album are out on October 9th and Vinyl is out on November 20th. The collection is available for pre-order on CD and orange double vinyl, plus pre-release exclusive purple double vinyl and pre-release exclusive white double vinyl from Better Noise Music.
A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2 includes four previously unreleased tracks - "Broken World", a Steve Aoki remix of "Bad Company", a Joe Hahn remix of "Wash It All Away", a Felmax remix of "Trouble", and a new acoustic version of "Wrong Side Of Heaven".
Tracklisting:
"Blue On Black" [taken from And Justice For None]
"The Tragic Truth" [taken from American Capitalist]
"Broken World" [previously unreleased]**
"I Refuse" [taken from And Justice For None]
"The Pride" [taken from American Capitalist]
"Hard To See" [taken from War Is The Answer]
"When The Seasons Change" [taken from And Justice For None]
"Cradle To The Grave" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2]
"Sham Pain" [taken from And Justice For None]
"M.I.N.E. (End This Way)" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1]
"Hell To Pay" [taken from Got Your Six]
"Never Enough" [taken from The Way Of The Fist]
"Walk Away" [taken from War Is The Answer]
"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (New Acoustic Version – original version taken from Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1)**
"Trouble" (Felmax Remix) – original version taken from And Justice For None
"Wash It All Away" (Joe Hahn Remix – original version taken from Got Your Six)**
"Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) – original version taken from War Is The Answer)**
** Previously Unavailable