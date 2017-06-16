FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announce Free Show In Tilburg On Monday

On Monday (June 19th), Five Finger Death Punch will return to Tilburg, Netherlands to play a free show for any ticket holders from the now infamous 013 performance a week prior.

Said guitarist Zoltan Bathory, “Last Monday’s show was an avalanche of events largely out of our control. We could sit here all day and apologize but our fans in the Netherlands deserve better than that. They’ve stuck with us all these years and helped get us to where we are today. So, we managed to re-route our tour and come back to Tilburg and play a free show on our day off - because actions speak louder than words.”

This show will take place in the same venue, the 013 in Tilburg. Ticket holders of last week’s show will promptly receive an email from the venue with instructions on how to obtain their free guaranteed priority tickets. This email will include a link to directly download e-tickets for the show.

Other fans interested in attending this unique show should closely follow the announcements on the venue’s website 013.nl to get access. After the original ticket holders get their priority tickets, a link will be made available where people can order free tickets while stock lasts.

Five Finger Death Punch announced earlier this week that they will finish out their remaining European dates with Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext filling in for Ivan Moody, whose struggles with substance abuse are widely known.

Ivan Moody stated: “I am embarrassed and ashamed to admit that I have fallen off the wagon again. I was on shaky ground prior to our performance in Tilburg, and although a lot of the events of that show were out of my control, the shame of not delivering pushed me over the edge. It would not be fair to my bandmates or my fans to continue to perform in my current condition. One of the worst parts of addiction is the loneliness you feel, so having the support of my band and all the knuckleheads is what drives me. I am committed to getting better so I can get back out on stage as soon as possible.”

Zoltan Bathory said: “As a band, we are committed to supporting Ivan's road to recovery. We are as baffled and saddened as anyone to watch our brother continue to struggle. Almost everyone in the world knows someone who struggles with addiction, and can relate to how the self-destruction of someone they care about is very difficult to watch. Five Finger Death Punch has every intention of playing the dates we’re committed to and beyond. The band is bigger than any one member.”

Tommy Vext, the vocalist of up and coming metal band Bad Wolves says: “It is a tremendous honor to share the stage with Five Finger Death Punch on these remaining dates. Today I am blessed with over 8 years of sobriety, so I can certainly empathize with Ivan’s struggles. Not only do I feel a responsibility to deliver for the fans of Five Finger Death Punch on these remaining dates, but also to deliver for Ivan so he can get back to work as soon as he is healthy.”

Five Finger Death Punch thanks its fans for their continued support. All 2017 tour dates can be found at fivefingerdeathpunch.com.