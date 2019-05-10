FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH At Work On New Album; Day 2 Video Streaming

Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their second day in the studio.

Says the band: "Day two at the studio .. The case study of why big balls are the secret weapons of heavy metal... and Zoltan Bathory’s freshly grown tactical beard is in rare form too 🎸 it’s making him write some pretty brütal riffs..."

Video from their first day in the studio can be seen below:

Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.

July

11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park

13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival

16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA

19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest

20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena

26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival