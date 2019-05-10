FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH At Work On New Album; Day 2 Video Streaming
May 10, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their second day in the studio.
Says the band: "Day two at the studio .. The case study of why big balls are the secret weapons of heavy metal... and Zoltan Bathory’s freshly grown tactical beard is in rare form too 🎸 it’s making him write some pretty brütal riffs..."
Video from their first day in the studio can be seen below:
Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.
July
11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival
16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA
19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest
20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena
26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival