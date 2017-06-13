FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Comment On Tilburg Concert Drama - “When You Do Over 150 Shows In A Year, You Will Inevitably Have A Few Derailments, But The Train Always Keeps On Moving”

Following their abbreviated show last night in Tilburg, Netherlands, in which vocalist Ivan Moody threatened to leave the band, Five Finger Death Punch have issued the following statement:

“Those who have followed 5FDP from the beginning can tell you there has always been an element of danger and unpredictability in our music and in our shows. That’s rock ‘n’ roll. When you do over 150 shows in a year, you will inevitably have a few derailments, but the train always keeps on moving. Last night in Tilburg was one of those instances, but as they say, you aren’t a race car driver if you don’t wreck a car or two.

“We can’t wait to put on amazing shows tomorrow night at Nova Rock all the way to our just announced winter tour all over Europe. See you all on the race track... bring a helmet.” - 5FDP

Adding to further explanation of the band’s performance last night, their management, 10th Street Entertainment had this to say: “When rock bands are volatile, that creates a differentiation that makes them special. Five Finger Death Punch always delivers.”

Earlier today 5FDP announced a global tour with acclaimed Swedish metal band, In Flames. Tickets go on-sale at 10 AM local time on Friday, June 16th.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle

22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

24 - Oberhausen, Germany - KP Arena

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin **

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion **

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Padova, Italy - Geox Theatre **

December

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - HMH Schleyerhalle

4 - Paris, France - Olympia **

5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal **

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle **

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto*

15 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live **

17 - Birmingham, UK - BCA **

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro **

20 - Leeds, UK - 2Leeds Arena **

21 - London, UK - Wembley Arena **

** With Of Mice & Men