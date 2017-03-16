FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER Lands Roll In Upcoming Horror Film, Murder Hill

Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer has landed a role in the upcoming horror film, Murder Hill, written by Mark and Anna Casadei, and produced by their company, Awesome Monkey Productions, who have issued the following:

When Awesome Monkey's (AMP Films) producers got wind of a musician who wanted a role in the upcoming feature film Murder Hill, they had some doubts. Those doubts quickly faded when they found out it was none other than Jeremy Spencer, the golden boy of percussion from the multi-million selling, hard-rockin' metal band, Five Finger Death Punch (FFDP).

"I got to admit, I had a fanboy moment! I have always admired his skill on a drum set, and his persona on stage is pure amazing to watch," said Mark. No stranger to music themselves, Mark and his wife Anna, screenwriters and producers of Murder Hill, are both musicians and huge fans of FFDP - so much so, that Anna wrote most of the script while listening to their albums. Mark said, "I would often come home and hear her jamming to the tunes of FFDP while the laptop keyboard smoked away to the beat! It was kind of cool to see."

Jeremy was introduced to the producers through a mutual friend, and they hit it off since day one. Jeremy said, "I was hooked on horror since I was six when I walked in on my parents watching The Exorcist, just as Regan's head was swiveling. I've been hooked from that point on." Jeremy is not only excited to work with Horror actor Tom Proctor, but he is excited to work with the production team as a whole. "This is going to be a lot of fun, and I know our Five Finger Death Punch fans will dig it!,” said Jeremy.

Anna loved the idea of Jeremy coming on board, and she specifically wrote a part for him in the script that mirrors his on-stage bad-ass persona. Anna stated, "If you know his music, his style of playing, and his stage presence, you get a feel how that will relate on-screen."

The producers are not stopping with Jeremy. They want to feature the music of FFDP in the film. Mark said, "This is a great opportunity to showcase their music and get the feel of the film from that music."

Jeremy loves to give back to his fans. Jeremy has expressed a strong desire to make an appearance at Rome Free Academy for a "Day with Jeremy", schedule permitting. He plans to talk about his experiences as a professional musician and the importance of finding and following your passion in life. Mark stated, "I think every music kid at some point in high school wanted to be a rock star. For Jeremy to step aside from the production and take some time with the kids is truly what his character is all about."

This will be the first appearance for Jeremy in a feature film and no doubt, not his last. Find out more about the film at this location.