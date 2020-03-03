FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman IVAN MOODY Talks Journey To Sobriety - "There Were Millions Of People Who Could've Given Up On Me, And They Didn't"

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody recently guested on Lazer 103.3 and spoke with Andy Hall about the band's new album, F8, as well his struggles with addiction and journey to sobriety.

On his battle to get clean and sober:

"There was a window there where I couldn't tell you some of the dates, some of the stages, some of the people. I have no recollection of certain moments, and it really was discouraging to me to know that I've come so far and done so much in my life just to basically fold and become everything that I hated. So it's a huge deal for me to get up there and remember every face in the crowd, to actually relive the moment of them singing the songs, to look to my left and my right and to see the musicians who are standing next to me and to know that I'm not done yet. There were millions of people who could've given up on me at any given moment, and they didn't, and so that, to me, it's the world and more."

Five Finger Death Punch have released their eighth studio album, F8, out globally today and available here. The album track "Darkness Settles In" is available for streaming below.

The new album is available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special F8 merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more.

F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc).

Tracklisting:

"F8"

"Inside Out"

"Full Circle"

"Living The Dream"

"A Little Bit Off"

"Bottom Of The Top"

"To Be Alone"

"Mother May I (Tic Toc)"

"Darkness Settles In"

"This Is War"

"Leave It All Behind"

"Scar Tissue"

"Brighter Side Of Grey"

"Making Monsters" (bonus track)

"Death Punch Therapy" (bonus track)

"Inside Out" (radio edit - bonus track)

(Photo - Stephen Jensen)