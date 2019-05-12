FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH "Laying Down Some Heavy Bricks For New Record"; Day 3 Video Streaming

Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their third day in the studio. Says the band: "Day 3 in the studio. New rules... Zoltan’s guitar equipment had to be restricted, so no Rocket Launchers Allowed. But even without his 'lucky RPG', we are laying down some heavy bricks for the new record so it’s coming along nicely.”





Watch previous studio videos below:

Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.

July

11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park

13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival

16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA

19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest

20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena

26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion

27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival