FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH "Laying Down Some Heavy Bricks For New Record"; Day 3 Video Streaming
May 12, 2019, an hour ago
Five Finger Death Punch are working on a new album, and have posted footage from their third day in the studio. Says the band: "Day 3 in the studio. New rules... Zoltan’s guitar equipment had to be restricted, so no Rocket Launchers Allowed. But even without his 'lucky RPG', we are laying down some heavy bricks for the new record so it’s coming along nicely.”
Watch previous studio videos below:
Upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are listed below.
July
11 - London, ON - Harris Part-Start.ca Rocks The Park
13 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
14 - Mansfield, OH - OH State Reformatory - Inkcarceration Festival
16 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
18 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park - Rock USA
19 - Cadott, WI - CV Music Festivals - Rock Fest
20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
24 - Binghamton, NY - Broome County Arena
26 - Gilford, NH - Band Of New Hampshire Pavilion
27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion - IMPACT Music Festival