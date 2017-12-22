FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Premier Official Video For Cover Of THE OFFSPRING's "Gone Away"

Five Finger Death Punch have released the official video for their own rendition of The Offspring’s hit single, “Gone Away”. 5FDP stripped the original into an epic ballad version, the clip can be seen below.

5FDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory comments on the video: “Every song has exactly as many meanings as many people have heard it, but by creating a music video we can crystallize one of the possibilities, our personal interpretation, and share what those words mean to us personally. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and by taking a snapshot of our own perception of something we are also sharing the impact it had on us. Gone Away is one of those songs that can hit you in the chest, and our interpretation may surprise some... but this is how we heard it.”

“Gone Away” is one of two new songs from the band’s greatest hits compilation album, A Decade Of Destruction (out now). Upon release of the album, the track immediately hit #1 on both the iTunes Rock and Metal charts and broke inside the Top 15 on Spotify’s US and Global Viral 50 charts. The lyric video (see below) has garnered over 2 million views, while the song has amassed 6 million streams worldwide. In addition to the climbing success of “Gone Away,” the first single from the collection, “Trouble” racked up over 2 million streams worldwide in just a few weeks making it the band’s biggest streaming debut for a lead track. Watch the lyric video for “Trouble” below.

A Decade Of Destruction trackliisting:

“Trouble”

“Gone Away”

“Lift Me Up”

“Wash It All Away”

“Bad Company”

“Under And Over It”

“Wrong Side Of Heaven”

“House Of The Rising Sun”

“I Apologize”

“The Bleeding”

“Jekyll And Hyde”

“Remember Everything”

“Coming Down”

“My Nemesis”

“Battle Born”

“Far From Home”

“Gone Away” lyric video:

“Trouble” lyric video:

Five Finger Death Punch recently announced that they will be releasing their seventh full-length studio album in spring 2018 via Prospect Park Records in North America and Eleven Seven Music internationally. Stay tuned for details.

Festival appearances:

April

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Fort Rock

May

5 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion