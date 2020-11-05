FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release "Broken World" Lyric Video

Five Finger Death Punch’s second instalment of their greatest hits, A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2, was released on CD and digitally on October 9. A vinyl edition will be available on November 20. Watch a new lyric video for the previously unreleased track "Broken World" below:

The collection is available for pre-order on CD and orange double vinyl, plus pre-release exclusive purple double vinyl and pre-release exclusive white double vinyl from Better Noise Music.

A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2 includes four previously unreleased tracks - "Broken World", a Steve Aoki remix of "Bad Company", a Joe Hahn remix of "Wash It All Away", a Felmax remix of "Trouble", and a new acoustic version of "Wrong Side Of Heaven".

Tracklisting:

"Blue On Black" [taken from And Justice For None]

"The Tragic Truth" [taken from American Capitalist]

"Broken World" [previously unreleased]**

"I Refuse" [taken from And Justice For None]

"The Pride" [taken from American Capitalist]

"Hard To See" [taken from War Is The Answer]

"When The Seasons Change" [taken from And Justice For None]

"Cradle To The Grave" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2]

"Sham Pain" [taken from And Justice For None]

"M.I.N.E. (End This Way)" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1]

"Hell To Pay" [taken from Got Your Six]

"Never Enough" [taken from The Way Of The Fist]

"Walk Away" [taken from War Is The Answer]

"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (New Acoustic Version – original version taken from Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1)**

"Trouble" (Felmax Remix) – original version taken from And Justice For None

"Wash It All Away" (Joe Hahn Remix – original version taken from Got Your Six)**

"Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) – original version taken from War Is The Answer)**

** Previously Unavailable

"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (Acoustic):

Five Finger Death Punch recently confirmed that they parted ways with guitarist Jason Hook back in February 2020, during the band's sold out European arena tour. After his recovery from emergency gallbladder surgery at the end of last year, Hook had to leave midway from the band’s tour of Europe to address further complications.

“I have had the pleasure of meeting so many of you in person. Thank you for the endless stories of how our music has touched your heart in some way! But the best part of being on tour the last 12 years, by far, has been playing my guitar and seeing the joy on your faces every night. I will miss that more than anything. As far the reason I’m leaving... well, there really isn’t just one. I’ve been in bands my entire life and I feel like I’ve done all the good that I can here. It’s time to pass the baton and move on to new challenges," said Jason Hook about his departure.

It was Jason’s suggestion, with all parties coming to a mutual agreement that it was best for him to step away from the band’s rigorous schedule. The band’s new lead guitarist has been confirmed as British virtuoso, Andy James. James featured on “Broken World”, one of the previously unreleased tracks on Decade of Destruction, Volume 2.

“Jason is an incredible guitar player so we had to find someone on the absolute top of their game. Someone like Andy James who was already a well-known virtuoso and had the chops to step into Jason’s shoes. Andy completed our European Tour with us back in February so he was already tried by fire. We instantly clicked both musically and personally so he was the obvious choice. We even have the same birthday… Some things are just meant to be,” explained guitarist Zoltan Bathory.

“I just congratulated Jason on his recent wedding, and I hope he finds peace and happiness. As for us, I’m really excited to keep working with Andy and I just can’t wait for this Covid madness to be over so we can go back out on the road," added vocalist Ivan Moody.

(Photo - F3 Studios - Stephen Jensen)