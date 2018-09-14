FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Release "When The Seasons Change" Music Video

Five Finger Death Punch has issued a video for “When The Seasons Change” - taken from the And Justice For None album, released in May 2018.

Written by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory, the video is dedicated to those Police Officers and First Responders around the world who selflessly put their lives on the line every day. Amongst them a hometown hero of the band - fallen Army Veteran and Las Vegas Police Officer - Charleston Hartfield - who lost his life in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting using his own body to shield and save others from the hail of bullets.

When asked for a comment Zoltan Bathory said: “Instead of giving you a typical quote about the music video, let me give you some data to ponder… Medical malpractice is the third leading cause of death in the USA right behind heart-disease and cancer. Some research says an average of 250,000 people die every year because of medical errors. In contrast, Police Officers make an average of 50 fatal errors annually, that’s 245,950 less - and most of them are due to split-second decisions in high-risk situations. Of course, loss of life is always tragic but we don’t put all medical professionals on blast or call them names, disrespect them and demonize them. Of course not. They’re doing their best and it would be just as ridiculous as the current, grossly unfair rhetoric against Police as a whole.”

A rare voice of support in the entertainment world, Five Finger Death Punch have been longtime supporters of veteran and law enforcement entities. Just this week, the group again made good on this promise and donated a portion of the ticket sales from their massive summer North American Outdoor Amphitheater Tour equaling $95,000 to C.O.P.S. - Concerns Of Police Survivors - whose mission is rebuilding shattered lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line of duty deaths, through partnerships with law enforcement and the community.

Catch Five Finger Death Punch live in concert:

September

29 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

November

6 - Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita, KS

7 - Broadmoor World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

10 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

12 - Save Mart Center - Fresno, CA

13 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

15 - Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR

17 - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse - Bozeman, MT

20 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

21 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

23 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

24 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

26 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

27 - US Cellular Center - Cedar Rapids, IA

29 - Chesapeake Energy Arena - Oklahoma City, OK

December

1 - Verizon Arena - North Little Rock, AR

3 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center - Biloxi, MS

5 - CFE Arena - Orlando, FL

7 - Crown Center Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

8 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

10 - Times Union Center - Albany, NY

11 - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, ME