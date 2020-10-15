FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Releases "Living The Dream" Video

Five Finger Death Punch has released the third official video from their current album, F8, for the track “Living The Dream” which is currently climbing the rock charts. Shot in Los Angeles, California last month, the video is rife with symbolism and implicit social commentary.

Having conceptualized the tongue-in-cheek idea for the video, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory explains: "America is a beautiful idea that draws immigrants like myself from all over the world to the promised land of equality, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This idea is now under siege and certain events are starting to remind me of the things many of us came here to escape... It’s not a 'left against right' problem but an evolutionary problem. The growing pains of a civilization that without the necessary spiritual enlightenment, arrived a bit early to a level of technology where everyone is connected. The good news is that now everyone has a voice. The bad news is that now everyone has a voice."

"So we are living in the manipulators’ paradise, where liars and hypocrites run unscathed, the news are just opinions, politics are a blood sport, and facts are determined by consensus instead of the truth. We as artists, however, have a unique opportunity to portray and ridicule the absurd to prevent it from becoming reality."

The band’s current release, F8, debuted at #1 on the Rock charts worldwide with a Top 10 Mainstream chart debut in the USA, Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and more. The album features #1 hit singles “Inside Out” and “A Little Bit Off”.

"A Little Bit Off":

"Inside Out":