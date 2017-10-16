FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Settle Legal Battle; New Music Due In December

Variety is reporting that after 18 months of legal limbo, Five Finger Death Punch has settled its lawsuit with label Prospect Park and former manager Jeff Kwatinetz.

In a statement provided exclusively to Variety, the Las Vegas-based act announced: “The band Five Finger Death Punch and its label, Prospect Park, have resolved their dispute and differences. The band and the label are excited to announce the release of a greatest hits album with two new songs in December 2017 and the release of a new record next year. The band is very proud of the new record and looks forward to releasing it and playing for its fans.”

The legal miasma first began in April 2016 when Prospect Park filed suit against the band in Los Angeles Superior Court for breach of contract for commencing work on what the company considered an unauthorized new record, their last for the label. Prospect Park claimed a stipulation prevented FFDP from entering the studio until nine months after the release of their prior album, September 2015’s Got Your Six. Prospect Park asserted that FFDP were eager to push out a “rushed… mediocre studio album,” and were “shamelessly attempting to cash in before the anticipated downfall of their addicted bandmate,” later revealed to be vocalist Ivan Moody, who has publicly shared his struggles with substance abuse. Additionally, the suit claimed that the band’s current management team, Allen Kovac at Tenth Street, swayed the band’s decisions to leave the label; and that FFDP refused to deliver two new songs for a greatest hits project. Those claims were quickly refuted and the suit against Tenth Street was dropped shortly thereafter.

Five Finger Death Punch recently released an official music video for the song "Ain't My Last Dance”, a track from, Got Your Six.

“We thought this was the perfect song to address the various rumours circulating out there,” guitarist Zoltan Bathory told NME. “Ivan is doing great and the band is firing on all cylinders. Not just isn’t this our ‘last dance’ but as we are gearing up for the European tour, we are kicking it up a notch and building our biggest stage show to date.”

Five Finger Death Punch perform next on October 22nd at Monster Energy Aftershock 2017 in Sacramento, CA. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.