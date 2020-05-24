FLESHCRAWL - Into The Catacombs Of Flesh Wooden Box Set; Unboxing Video

A wooden vinyl box set of Fleshcrawl's 2019 album Into The Catacombs Of Flesh - strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide - including a limited vinyl (red/black marbled), a signed autograph card, a poster, a patch and a certificate of authenticity is available now via Nuclear Blast and Bandcamp. Check out the official unboxing video below.

Formed in 1987, Germany's Fleshcrawl started their career by releasing their debut EP Lost In A Grave in 1991. Since then, the old school death metallers have unleashed eight full-length albums as well as several EPs, split-projects, and compilations, while they worked with such renowned sound experts as Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Bloodbath, Nightingale), Peter Tägtgren (Hypocrisy, Pain, Lindemann), Achim Köhler (Primal Fear, Sodom, Amon Amarth), and Pelle Saether (Diabolical, Draconian, Månegarm).

The whole world became Fleshcrawl's playground: on tour in Europe, Africa or Asia (alongside bands like Deicide, Kataklysm, Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral, Hypocrisy, Vader, Vital Remains, Bolt Thrower, Hypocrisy), and in the festival seasons (Summer Breeze, Wacken, Party.San, Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Metalcamp).

Now, the time is right to unveil the next bloody chapter in the undying history of Fleshcrarwl. Into The Catacombs Of Flesh is the first album released via Apostasy Records. The long-awaited follow-up to Structures Of Death (2007) is fulfilled with pent-up rage and more than 30 years of death metal experience.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Catacombs Of Flesh"

"Mass Obliteration"

"Ossuary Rituals"

"Funeral Storm"

"Grave Monger"

"Chained Impalement"

"Law Of Retaliation"

"Obliteration Bizarre"

"Red Streams Of Sorrow"

"Of Frozen Bloody Grounds"

"Suffer The Dead"

"Among Death And Desolation"

"Mass Obliteration":